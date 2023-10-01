More than 100 search for 9-year-old girl who was camping with family in upstate New York

MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) — Police were searching for a missing 9-year-old girl who had been camping with her family in upstate New York. Charlotte Sena was last seen on Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles north of Albany. Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters that the girl had been riding her bike around a loop in the bucolic park around dinnertime with other children when she decided to ride one last loop by herself. Her parents became alarmed when the fourth grader failed to come back after 15 minutes. The more than 100 searchers Sunday included police, forest rangers and civilians.

