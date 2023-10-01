Federal student loan payments are starting again. Here’s what you need to know

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal student loan borrowers will need to start making payments again this month after a three-year-plus pause due to the pandemic. If you’re a borrower, the first step is to log in to your StudentAid.gov account and check who your loan servicer is. Once you know that you can check account details and find out what your payments will be. If you don’t think you can afford them, you can research income-driven repayment plans.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.