A fire at a nightclub in Spain’s southeastern city of Murcia kills 13

MADRID, Spain (AP) — At least 13 people have been killed when a fire broke out in a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia. Authorities say several others were injured in the fire that started around 6 a.m. Sunday in the popular Teatre nightclub and quickly tore through the venue. It’s not immediately clear what caused the fire. A video shared by Murcia’s fire service showed firefighters trying to control flames inside the nightclub. Officials say the death toll could increase. The city council declared three days of mourning with flags flown at half-staff on public buildings throughout the region of Murcia.

