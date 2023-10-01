2 people killed and 2 wounded in Houston shooting, sheriff says

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas sheriff says two people were killed and two more hospitalized with gunshot wounds in a shooting that authorities believe stemmed from a romantic dispute. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies responded to the shootings in northwest Houston Sunday morning and found multiple gunshot victims. He says two people were confirmed dead on the scene and two others were taken to a hospital. He didn’t provide further information on their condition. Gonzalez says the investigation is in its early phases but that the shooting may have stemmed from a break-up or divorce.

