Panama Canal reduces the maximum number of ships travelling the waterway to 31 per day

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The Panama Canal is reducing the maximum number of ships allowed to travel the waterway to 31 per day due to a drought that has cut the supply of fresh water needed to operate the locks. The number was set at 32 in August. That compares to daily averages of 36 to 38 ships per day under normal operation. The Canal Authority said Saturday that nine ships per day will be allowed to use the new, bigger NeoPanamax locks and 22 per day will be handled through the older Panamax locks. Not enough rain has fallen to feed the watershed system of rivers and brooks that fill lakes, whose waters in turn fill the locks.

