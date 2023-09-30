Judge blocks 2 provisions in North Carolina’s new abortion law; 12-week near-ban remains in place

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge blocked two portions of North Carolina’s new abortion law from taking effect while a lawsuit continues. But the July 1 ban on most abortions after 12 weeks isn’t being directly challenged in court and remains enforceable. U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles issued an order Saturday halting enforcement of a provision to require surgical abortions that occur after 12 weeks — like those for cases of rape and incest — be performed only in hospitals. Eagles also extended preventing enforcement of a rule that doctors must document the existence of a pregnancy within the uterus before prescribing a medication abortion. Republican legislative leaders are defending the law in court.

