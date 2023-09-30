Germany’s government and Elon Musk spar on X over maritime rescue ships

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s government has rebuked X owner Elon Musk after he criticized the recent work of migrant rescue ships that German humanitarian groups operate in the Mediterranean Sea. Musk late Friday shared a video that showed migrants and aid workers on a boat. The right-wing account that first put the content on X, formerly known as Twitter, praised the populist far-right Alternative for Germany party. “Is the German public aware of this?” Musk wrote in his repost. The German Federal Foreign Office replied to Musk directly, writing: “Yes. And it’s called saving lives.” Musk responded that he thinks the German-operated ships violated Italy’s sovereignty by bringing rescued migrants to Italian territory.

