Transgender minors in Nebraska, their families and doctors brace for a new law limiting treatment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s new law restricting gender-affirming care for anyone under 19 goes into effect this weekend. But it will do so without a required set of regulations that will be drafted by the state’s new chief medical officer. He’s a political appointee of Republican Gov. Jim Pillen. The law will allow minors to keep getting puberty blockers or hormones if they are already receiving the treatment. However, it blocks treatment for most new patients. The delayed regulations would set rules for rare exceptions. Opponents of the new law fear officials are stalling as a way to ban care for all new transgender youth.

