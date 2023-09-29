The leader of Spain’s conservatives makes a 2nd bid to become prime minister

MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s conservatives is trying for the second time in three days to get parliamentary support for his bid to become prime minister. However, his efforts on Friday appeared doomed as he still lacks the votes from lawmakers he needs to form a government. If Popular Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo comes up short as expected, it would open a door for center-left Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez to possibly return to power. The Popular Party holds 137 seats in the Congress of Deputies, the most of any party. But even with backing from the far-right Vox party’s 33 lawmakers and two from small conservative rivals, it’s not enough for Feijóo unless other legislators break party ranks.

