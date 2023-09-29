Syrian Kurdish fighters backed by US troops say they’ve captured a senior Islamic State militant

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian Kurdish fighters and American forces have captured a senior member of the Islamic State group, a militant described as a “key facilitators. The force says that Mahmdouh Ibrahim al-Haji, also known as Abu Youssef, was taken into custody on Thursday in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa. His arrest came just days after the U.S. military said it had captured another IS operator in northern Syria. Despite the militants’ defeat in Syria in March 2019, IS sleeper cells are still able to carry out deadly attacks that have killed scores of people over the past year. The U.S. has approximately 900 troops in Syria focused on countering IS remnants.

