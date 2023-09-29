Swiss indict daughter of former Uzbek president in bribery, money laundering case involving millions

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss federal prosecutors say they have indicted the daughter of a former president of Uzbekistan on charges including money laundering, bribery and participation in a criminal network that used “violence and intimidation.” Authorities have already frozen or confiscated hundreds of millions of Swiss francs (dollars) in the case.The attorney general’s office says Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of former President Islam Karimov, was indicted along with the former director-general of the Uzbek subsidiary of a Russian telecommunications company for crimes allegedly committed between 2005 and 2013.

