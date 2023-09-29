Sweden says the military will help the police with some duties as gang violence escalates

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish government says it will have its military carry out some duties to free up police in the wake of an unprecedented crime wave. Getting the military involved in crime-fighting would be a highly unusual step for Sweden, underscoring the severity of gang violence that has claimed a dozen lives across the country this month. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson says the government will announce next week how the armed forces and the police can work together. The national police chief says that won’t involve direct policing by the military. A surge in shootings and bombings in September has been exceptional. Three people were killed in recent days in separate attacks with suspected links to criminal gangs.

