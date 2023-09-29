Storm pounds New York City area, flooding subways and leading to abandoned vehicles on the FDR Drive

NEW YORK (AP) — A potent rush-hour rainstorm has swamped the New York metropolitan area. The deluge Friday shut down swaths of the subway system, flooded some streets and highways, and cut off access to at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport. New York Gov. Kathy says up to 5 inches of rain fell in parts of the region fell in the region overnight, and as much as 7 inches more is expected throughout the day. She’s calling it a dangerous, life-threatening storm. Traffic was at a standstill Friday morning on a stretch of the FDR Drive — a major artery along the east side of Manhattan. The flooding had risen above cars’ tires, and some drivers abandoned their vehicles.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.