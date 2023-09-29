Storm eases in Greece but flood risk remains high amid rising river levels

VOLOS, Greece (AP) — Bad weather has eased in central Greece leaving widespread flooding and infrastructure damage across the farming region, which has been battered by two powerful storms in less than a month. Municipal workers were handing out bottled water in the storm-hit city of Volos where power and water outages remained in some districts for a third day, while rescue crews used excavators to clear debris-strewn roads blocking access to remote nearby areas. Despite the improving weather, the risk of additional flooding remains high in several central cities and towns as river banks remain vulnerable to high water levels.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.