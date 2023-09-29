Russia is set to avoid a full ban from the 2024 Paralympics in Paris

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Russia appears to have avoided a full ban from next year’s Paralympics in Paris after the International Paralympic Committee’s members voted against suspending the country’s membership. The IPC says on social media that members voted 74-65 against a motion to fully suspend Russia “for breaches of its constitutional membership obligations.” Another vote is scheduled on whether to “partially suspend” Russia. That could mean Russia can send competitors to the Paralympics but that they have to compete as neutral athletes without national symbols. Similar votes were also planned concerning Russia ally Belarus.

