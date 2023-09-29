Missouri high school teacher is put on leave after school officials discover her page on porn site

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri high school teacher has been placed on leave after officials discovered that she was performing on a pornography website to supplement her salary. And while she says her teaching days are probably over, she acknowledges that she knew the risks. Brianna Coppage is 28 and taught English at St. Clair High School. She told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was put on leave on Wednesday. Superintendent Kyle Kruse said in a statement that the district has engaged legal counsel to conduct a comprehensive investigation. Coppage says she doesn’t think sex work has to be shameful and that she plans to keep posting.

