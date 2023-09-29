Kosovo police conduct raids in Serb-dominated north following clashes that left 4 dead on weekend

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo police have raided several locations in a tense Serb-dominated area in the north of the country where weekend clashes left four people dead and further strained relations with Serbia. Police said Friday they were conducting searches on five locations in three municipalities in northern Kosovo. A statement said the operation was in connection with Sunday’s shootout between Serb insurgents and Kosovo police in the village of Banjska. The confrontation was one of the worst since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. About 30 masked men opened fire on a police patrol near Banjska. They then broke down the gates of a Serbian Orthodox monastery and barricaded themselves inside with the priests and visiting pilgrims.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.