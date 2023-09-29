Kansas guard Arterio Morris charged with rape, dismissed from men’s basketball team

Kansas basketball player Arterio Morris was charged Friday with one count of rape and dismissed from the Jayhawks’ men’s basketball program. Morris was booked in Douglas County and his bond was set at $75,000, public records showed. His arrest came after an incident report came to light earlier this month that detailed an alleged rape that occurred at McCarthy Hall, which houses the Jayhawks’ men’s basketball team. Morris was not named in the report but was subsequently suspended from the program. Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday that he had now been dismissed.

