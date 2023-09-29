IRS contractor charged with leaking tax return information of Trump, wealthy people

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former contractor for the Internal Revenue Service has been charged with leaking tax information to news outlets about thousands of the country’s wealthiest people. The Justice Department said in a statement Friday that 38-year-old Charles Edward Littlejohn of Washington, D.C., is accused of stealing tax return information and giving it to two different news outlets between 2018 and 2020. The outlets are not named in charging documents, but the description and time frame align with stories about former President Donald Trump’s tax returns in The New York Times and reporting about wealthy Americans’ taxes in the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.