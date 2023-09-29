Iowa’s two campaigns: Donald Trump’s rivals search for paths to stop him as he blazes his own trail

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nikki Haley has booked her largest venue in Iowa since launching her campaign. She’s hoping to fill a 600-person hall in a western Des Moines suburb on Saturday. That’d be a huge number for most campaigns and a disappointment for former President Donald Trump. In essence, there are two Iowa campaigns underway. Trump is holding fewer, bigger events that demonstrate the strength of his organization and hold over GOP base voters. His rivals attend the state’s traditional candidate forums and meet-and-greets, searching for ways to cut into his lead or consolidate second place.

