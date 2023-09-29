Georgia judge declines to freeze law to discipline prosecutors, suggesting she will reject challenge

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is declining to freeze a new Georgia law creating a commission to discipline and remove state prosecutors. In the decision, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker suggests she will ultimately rule against a lawsuit attacking the measure. On Friday, Whitaker denied a request for an injunction by four district attorneys who have sued to overturn the commission. The prosecutors argue the law unconstitutionally infringes on their power. Some Republicans want the new commission to discipline or remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for winning indictments of former President Donald Trump and 18 others.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.