French police are being accused of systemic discrimination in landmark legal case

PARIS (AP) — France’s highest administrative authority held a landmark hearing over accusations of systemic discrimination in identity checks by French police. Local grassroots organizations and international rights groups filed France’s first class-action lawsuit targeting the nation’s police force. The case reached the Council of State on Friday. A decision is expected in the coming weeks. The NGOs allege that French police target Black people and people of Arab descent in choosing who to stop and check. The government ignored an initial legal step pressing it to take action against discrimination. Victims are not seeking money, but a ruling to force deep police reforms.

