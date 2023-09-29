Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice refuses to disclose names of others looking at impeachment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of three former Wisconsin Supreme Court justices asked to review possible impeachment of a current justice is refusing to tell a judge who else was looking into that question. Former Justice David Prosser on Friday also called a lawsuit alleging violations of the state open meetings law “frivolous,” saying those looking into impeachment met once but are operating independently and not as a governmental body subject to the law. Prosser refused to tell the judge who else was tabbed by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to review impeachment. Vos is looking into possible impeachment of liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz if she doesn’t recuse herself from a pair of redistricting lawsuits.

