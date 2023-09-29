Europe sweeps opening session in Ryder Cup to put USA in 4-0 hole

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Europe captain Luke Donald wanted a fast start in the Ryder Cup. He is getting every bit of that. Team Europe swept the opening session for the first time and built a 4-0 lead going into the afternoon at Marco Simone. Jon Rahm twice holed shots from off the green. Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy both had clutch moments. They handed Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele their first loss in foursomes. It was a harsh reminder for the Americans why they haven’t won the Ryder Cup away from home in 30 years.

