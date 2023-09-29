Country star Dustin Lynch was at an impasse. The only way forward was to have ‘Killed the Cowboy’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ahead of Dustin Lynch’s six studio album, “Killed the Cowboy,” the 38-year-old country star sensed some inner conflict. He’d achieved many of his goals; he spent the last decade securing country radio hits and ranking in a cumulative billions of streams. The question became, what next? Should he settle down and, figuratively kill his interior cowboy? “Where do I want to be in five, ten, 20, 30 years?” he told AP. That question isn’t exactly answered on the record, but no vulnerability is left unexplored across it: from the sole collaboration with Jelly Roll, “Chevrolet,” a reimagination of Dobie Gray’s 1973 hit “Drift Away” to playful tracks like “Honky Tonk Heartbreaker” and “George Strait Jr.”

