China wins bronze in League of Legends but all eyes on South Korea in gold-medal match

By
Published 2:15 AM

By DAVID RISING
Associated Press

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — China’s League of Legends team hung on to take bronze in the Asian Games esports event by overcoming a strong challenge from Vietnam. China’s team was blanked Thursday by South Korea. The South Korean team was powered by 27-year-old Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok. He is known to most as the League of Legends GOAT. South Korea’s League of Legends team has yet to lose a game in the tournament and takes on Taiwan later Friday in the gold-medal match.

