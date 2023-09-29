Biden says shutdown isn’t his fault. Will Americans agree?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has pinned the blame for a looming government shutdown on House Republicans, who have been paralyzed by their inability to pass a funding package. President Joe Biden needs the rest of the country to see things the same way. He already faces low poll numbers and concerns about the economy. Now a government shutdown, which could begin over the weekend, would increase the amount of chaos in Washington at a time when he’s running for reelection. Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to Biden, says the White House will make sure Republicans “pay the political price” for any shutdown.

By JOSH BOAK and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.