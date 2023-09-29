Skip to Content
Biden says shutdown isn’t his fault. Will Americans agree?

By JOSH BOAK and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has pinned the blame for a looming government shutdown on House Republicans, who have been paralyzed by their inability to pass a funding package. President Joe Biden needs the rest of the country to see things the same way. He already faces low poll numbers and concerns about the economy. Now a government shutdown, which could begin over the weekend, would increase the amount of chaos in Washington at a time when he’s running for reelection. Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to Biden, says the White House will make sure Republicans “pay the political price” for any shutdown.

Associated Press

