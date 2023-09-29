Backers of North Dakota congressional age limits sue over out-of-state petitioner ban

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Supporters of a proposed ballot measure for congressional age limits in North Dakota are suing to be able to use out-of-state petition circulators to gather signatures. The push comes amid age-related concerns for federal officeholders. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California died Thursday at age 90. Joe Biden, who is the oldest U.S. president ever, is seeking reelection at age 80. The supporters want wants to use out-of-state, professional petition circulators to meet their signature goal, which is currently illegal. They need to gather more than 31,000 valid signatures by a February deadline to prompt a June 2024 vote.

