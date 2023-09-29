At the New York Film Festival, a sluggish fall movie season seeks a higher gear

NEW YORK (AP) — Momentum has lately been hard to come by at the movies. The big trio of fall film festivals — Venice, Telluride, Toronto — came and went without the usual amount of buzz. With actors on strike, red carpets have been mostly bare. It’s almost like since the heady highs of “Barbenheimer,” the movies have been sleeping off a hangover. When the 61st New York Film Festival opens Friday night, things may finally be stirring once again. After months of strikes, there is movement in Hollywood labor strife. And a large share of the fall’s best films will screen at the festival. Films like Michael Mann’s “Ferrari” and Andrew Haigh’s “All of Us Strangers” hope to quicken the pace.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.