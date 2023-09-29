Astros, Rockets acquire AT&T SportsNet Southwest, form new network
HOUSTON (AP) — Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros and the NBA’s Houston Rockets announced on Friday that they’ve acquired AT&T SportsNet Southwest from Warner Bros. Discovery and will form their own network. Space City Home Network launches Tuesday. It will be a joint venture between the two franchises. The teams say the move will be seamless for fans, who will be able to watch games on the same channels they used previously. The Astros and the Rockets are the latest franchises to seek alternatives for the struggling regional sports network model.