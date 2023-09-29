Another suit to disqualify Trump under the Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause is filed in Michigan

A liberal group has filed a lawsuit in Michigan seeking to disqualify former president Donald Trump from the White House under a rarely-used clause in the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit filed on Friday by the group Free Speech For People relies on the post-Civil War 14th Amendment provision that forbids anyone who “engaged in insurrection” from occupying higher office. The measure has only been used a handful of times since the Civil War. But dozens of lawsuits have been filed nationally to use it to end Trump’s 2024 run. Trump has dismissed the push to bar him from the ballot as “election interference” and his attorneys argued in the Colorado case that it violates his free speech rights.

