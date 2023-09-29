An ex-investigative journalist is sentenced to 6 years in a child sexual abuse materials case
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former investigative journalist for ABC News has been sentenced to six years in prison for possessing and transporting child sexual abuse images. James Gordon Meek pleaded guilty in July. He admitted in a plea agreement that he used an iPhone to exchange illicit materials during a chat session with two other people. Those materials included a video showing the sexual abuse of an infant. Meek joined ABC News’ Washington bureau as an investigative producer in 2013 and covered national security issues until he resigned last year. He previously worked as a senior counterterrorism adviser and investigator for the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security.