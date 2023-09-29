Alaska’s popular Fat Bear Week could be postponed if the government shuts down

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The looming government shutdown threatens to claw its way into a crowd-pleasing Alaska tradition: Fat Bear Week. Alaska’s most-watched popularity contest, Fat Bear Week involves residents picking their favorite fat brown bear who’s been stocking up for winter by noshing on salmon in Katmai National Park & Preserve. Viewers of the bears online vote in tournament-style brackets for the bears they want to advance to the next round until a champion is crowned in the weeklong contest. Problem is, national park employees count and release those votes — and a shutdown won’t allow them to do so. A park spokeswoman says a shutdown will postpone the annual contest.

