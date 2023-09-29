A new Spanish law strengthens animal rights but exempts bullfights and hunting with dogs

MADRID (AP) — A new animal welfare law in Spain outlaws the use of animals for recreational activities that cause them pain and suffering but allows bullfights and hunting with dogs. Spain’s first specific animal rights legislation took effect on Friday. The law particularly targets the mistreatment of domestic animals,. It bans the buying of pets in stores or online, but gives stores a grace period to find homes for their animals. In the future, it only will be legal to purchase pets from registered breeders. Bullfights are regarded as part of the country’s cultural heritage. The law also bans the use of wild animals at circuses. Dolphin shows at zoos can keep using their animals until death.

