Woman pleads guilty to calling in hoax bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has pleaded guilty to calling in a fake bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital as it faced a barrage of harassment over its surgical program for transgender youths. Catherine Leavy pleaded guilty Thursday in Boston federal court to charges including making a false bomb threat. She was arrested last year at her home in Westfield and is scheduled to be sentenced in March. Her attorney, Forest O’Neill-Greenberg, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Authorities say the threat was made in August 2022 as the hospital was facing an onslaught of threats and harassment. The hospital launched the country’s first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program.

