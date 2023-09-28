Vietnam sentences climate activist to 3 years in prison for tax evasion
Associated Press
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese state media says a climate activist has been sentenced to three years in prison on charges of tax fraud. Hoang Thi Minh Hong headed an advocacy group that worked on environment and climate issues. Apart from her prison sentence, she was also fined for evading taxes amounting to around $274,702 from 2012 to 2022. She is the fifth known climate or environmental activist who has been jailed in the past five years. Human rights activists said the conviction is an example of the law being weaponized to go after climate activists.