US imposes sanctions on former Sudanese minister and 2 companies backing the paramilitary force

CAIRO (AP) — The United States has imposed sanctions on a former Sudanese government minister and two companies tied to the paramilitary force that’s locked in fighting with the Sudanese army. The sanctions imposed by the U.S Department of the Treasury will block all property in the U.S. and entities owned by Sudan’s former Foreign Minister Ali Karti, Sudan-based information company GSK Advance Company Ltd and the Russia-based military company Aviatrade LLC. It said both companies are supporting the Rapid Support Force paramilitary. Ali Karti was foreign minister under the country’s former autocrat Omar al-Bashir who was ousted in a popular uprising in 2019.

