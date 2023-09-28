US guitarist Al Di Meola suffers a heart attack on stage in Romania but is now in a stable condition
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The award-winning U.S. guitarist Al Di Meola has suffered a heart attack while performing in Romania’s capital. The musician was seen to clutch his chest and then to walk off stage, and the was canceled shortly after. The hospital in Bucharest says he is in a stable condition. In a statement, it says the 69-year-old was admitted on Wednesday night to a cardiology ward. Di Meola’s decades-long career has earned him widespread critical acclaim and awards including a Grammy.