Ukrainian junior golfer gains attention but war not mentioned by Team Europe at Ryder Cup
By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — There was no mention of the conflict in Ukraine during the elaborate opening ceremony of the Ryder Cup even though Team Europe represents the war-torn country. But Ukraine was represented at the course outside Rome earlier when 15-year-old Lev Grinberg was the youngest member of the Europe team that romped to a record 11-point victory over the United States in the Junior Ryder Cup. Grinberg lost his singles match to an American high school senior but that didn’t dim his big aspirations. He tells The Associated Press that he wants to win the senior Ryder Cup and all four majors.