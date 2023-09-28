Truck gets wedged in tunnel between Manhattan and Brooklyn after ignoring warnings

NEW YORK (AP) — A driver who took an 18-wheel tractor-trailer inside a tunnel between Manhattan and Brooklyn despite height restriction warnings got wedged in. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the truck driver entered the Hugh L. Carey tunnel going toward Brooklyn around 10 a.m. and made it a little more than halfway before getting stuck. Parts of the truck and trailer had to be removed with cutting equipment so that it could be towed out. It made it out of the tunnel around noon. The driver was issued several summonses.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.