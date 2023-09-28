Thousands of women march in Latin American cities calling for abortion rights

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The streets of cities across Latin America were bathed in green as tens of thousands of women marched to commemorate International Safe Abortion Day. In Mexico, marchers celebrated the recent decision by the country’s Supreme Court to decriminalize abortions at the federal level. In Argentina, marchers had a more somber tone worried that the strength of a populist far-right presidential candidate going into elections in October could signal peril after years of work of work by feminists.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.