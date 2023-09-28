Teddy Swims’ debut album is powered by toxic relationships and heartbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — Teddy Swims, the eclectic soulful singer who gained popularity with his YouTube covers, says his debut album is “absolutely” a heartbreak album. “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1),” inspired by Swims’ battles with toxic relationships, substance abuse and self-worth, debuted at the 61st spot on the Billboard 200. The album’s title reflects a promise that the crooner made to himself that he would seek seeking professional therapy after the project’s release. The album reflects Swims’ style, featuring R&B, country, pop and light rock. With a musical taste as eclectic as his fashion style, Swims cites a wide range of influences from Otis Redding to Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Thomas, Rhett, Jessie J and Circa Survive.

