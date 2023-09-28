Suzanne Morphew’s remains found 3 years after she went missing in Colorado. What happened to her?

DENVER (AP) — The discovery of Suzanne Morphew’s remains three years after the Colorado woman went missing is raising new questions about what happened to her. The remains were found last week about 40 miles from where the mother of two was reported missing on Mother’s Day in 2020. The discovery follows dropped murder charges against the 49-year-old woman’s husband amid complaints that prosecutors withheld evidence. Authorities said the investigation is continuing. Barry Morphew issued a statement through his attorneys on Thursday restating his innocence and calling for an independent investigation into his wife’s death.

By THOMAS PEIPERT, COLLEEN SLEVIN, JESSE BEDAYN and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.