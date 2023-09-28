Shutdown’s shadow, Biden’s speech and arguing the case: Takeaways from the House impeachment hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are repeatedly using the word “brand” at their opening impeachment inquiry as a shorthand to allege that Hunter Biden was selling access to his family’s power and connections when he pursued lucrative business dealings. Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House committee holding the first impeachment hearing Thursday, said, “Hunter Biden cashed in by arranging access to Joe Biden, the family brand.” Soon after, a fellow Republican claimed that the Justice Department “protected the Biden brand.” Republicans are insinuating that Hunter Biden was keenly aware of his father’s power and status as the younger Biden pursued business deals, and that people may have sought to gain access to the father though the son.

By COLLEEN LONG, ERIC TUCKER and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press

