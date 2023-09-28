Search for man who police say shot deputy and another person closes schools in South Carolina

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Several schools along the South Carolina coast have been closed as authorities search for a man who they say shot two people, including a sheriff’s deputy. Students on Johns Island stayed home Thursday as the hunt for Ernest Robert Burbage III stretched into a second day. Authorities say he fired shots randomly on Wednesday, wounding a person and hitting a car. Authorities say Burbage later shot at members of a SWAT team member, hitting an armored vehicle’s driver in the head. But Charleston County Master Deputy James Gilbreath is alert and conscious at a hospital. He will likely be released Thursday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.