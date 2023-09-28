Dutch police say 2 people are killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Rotterdam Police chief says 2 people have been killed by a lone gunman who opened fire and started fires in a hospital and an apartment in the Dutch city of Rotterdam. Police chief Fred Westerbeke says the shooter is a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam who wore a bulletproof vest as he shot and killed a 39-year-old woman and seriously injured her 14-year-old daughter. The shooter then went to the nearby Erasmus Medical Center where he shot and killed a 46-year-old man, a teacher at the academic hospital. The suspect’s identity was not released. No motive was announced.

