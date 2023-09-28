Plane that crashed, killing Rep. Peltola’s husband, had over 500 pounds of meat and antlers on board

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A new report says the small plane that crashed in rural Alaska earlier this month, killing the husband of U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, was carrying more than 500 pounds of moose meat and antlers. The aircraft went down shortly after taking off from a remote hunting camp. The initial report into the accident that killed Eugene Peltola Jr. was released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. A final report could take up to two years. Peltola, the pilot, was the only person on board the plane when it crashed Sept. 12.

