Phillies deny emotional support alligator from entering ballpark

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Phillies fan and his emotional support alligator were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh. Social media posts showed the alligator named WallyGator on a leash outside Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday. He was on a leash with a harness with his name on it. WallyGator is a working emotional support alligator. The reptile has a big presence on Instagram and TikTok. The stadium’s policy allows guide dogs, service animals or those in training. All other animals are banned. The animal’s owner told The Philadelphia Inquirer last year that WallyGator helps him battle depression and that “he likes to give hugs.”

