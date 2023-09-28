North Dakota Supreme Court strikes down key budget bill, likely forcing Legislature to reconvene

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has struck down a major state government budget bill. That means the Legislature will likely have to reconvene to address funding issues. The court ruled Thursday that the bill “was unconstitutionally enacted and is void.” The justices say it violated a state constitutional provision that bills may not embrace more than one subject. The budget bill traditionally contains numerous other items that are usually hammered out in the session’s last days in April. Republican Gov. Doug Burgum in a statement said he is arranging meetings with legislative leaders for how to best respond.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.