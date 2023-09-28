North Carolina’s governor vetoes bill that would take away his control over election boards

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed Republican legislation that would take away his powers to choose State Board of Elections members and give them to legislative leaders. Cooper already had signaled that Thursday’s veto was coming. It sets up override votes likely next month. The GOP has narrow veto-proof majorities. The bill would increase the board from five to eight members and give the House speaker, Senate leader and the minority party leaders appointments. Republicans say the changes will promote bipartisan consensus and voter confidence. But Cooper said in his veto message that it “could doom our state’s elections to gridlock” by promoting board stalemates.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.